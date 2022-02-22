Colony Group LLC Sells 10,974 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,097. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

