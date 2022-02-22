Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.38. 338,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,815. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

