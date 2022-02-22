Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
