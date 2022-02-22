Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.