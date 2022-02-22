Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.45 ($8.46).

ETR CBK opened at €9.15 ($10.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.51. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

