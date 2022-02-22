Comparing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electronic Arts and Sumo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.46 $837.00 million $2.22 58.26 Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and Sumo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80 Sumo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $162.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Sumo Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Sumo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Sumo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89% Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Sumo Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also provides financing services. Sumo Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

