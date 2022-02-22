Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CODI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.
