Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CODI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

