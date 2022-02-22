Compass Point Boosts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $25.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of HST opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

