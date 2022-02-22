Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,367 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

