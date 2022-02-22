Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Buys New Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 42.4% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.
Shares of QAI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $32.66.
