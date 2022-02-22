ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,581.56

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $447,581.56 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00247883 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

