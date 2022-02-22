Contrasting Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 38.62% 15.47% 1.28% Fulton Financial 27.63% 10.85% 1.06%

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Comerica pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Comerica has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.02 billion 4.16 $1.17 billion $8.31 11.54 Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.97 $275.50 million $1.63 11.25

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comerica and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 4 5 11 0 2.35 Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $17.59, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Summary

Comerica beats Fulton Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment consists of the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

