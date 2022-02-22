Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.88.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.