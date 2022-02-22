Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Copart reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

