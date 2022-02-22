Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 221 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

