Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2,771.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

