Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.93.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

