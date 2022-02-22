Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

UBS opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

