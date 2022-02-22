Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

