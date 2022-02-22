Cormark Analysts Give Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) a C$34.00 Price Target

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) has been given a C$34.00 price objective by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,033.20.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

