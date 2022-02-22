Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $808,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
