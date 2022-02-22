Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $808,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.