Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

