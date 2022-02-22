Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 billion.
Shares of CTVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,312. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.
In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
