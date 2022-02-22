Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 billion.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,312. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.