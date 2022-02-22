Covalent Market Cap Achieves $90.42 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $90.42 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.00 or 0.06895116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,976.83 or 0.99593534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050337 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.