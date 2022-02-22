Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,829 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after buying an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $753.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

