Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

