Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys 111,542 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,542 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for approximately 4.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 4,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,411.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

