Crestwood Equity Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 call options.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 29,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,371. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

