Crestwood Equity Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 call options.
Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 29,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,371. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
