Critical Analysis: CoreCard (CCRD) and The Competition

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) is one of 392 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CoreCard to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get CoreCard alerts:

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% CoreCard Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s competitors have a beta of -19.19, meaning that their average stock price is 2,019% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoreCard and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2607 13024 24019 659 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.28%. Given CoreCard’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million $8.16 million 33.13 CoreCard Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -33.09

CoreCard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CoreCard beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.