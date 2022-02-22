Critical Contrast: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) versus Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.42 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.75 -$8.70 million $0.10 40.40

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SilverSun Technologies and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 227.97%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

