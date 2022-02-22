Critical Contrast: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) versus MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.20 $14.60 million $0.37 31.08

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -3,839.41% -69.55% MiX Telematics 5.83% 8.27% 5.90%

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WM Technology and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50

WM Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.46, suggesting a potential upside of 220.05%. MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats WM Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

