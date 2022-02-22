Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

CYRX stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

