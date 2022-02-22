CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 85,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CTS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

