Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,212 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of JOYY worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in JOYY by 106.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 363,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.