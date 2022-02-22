Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

