Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,361 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

