Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 197,421 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

XRAY stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

