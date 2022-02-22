Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.25

Currys Plc (LON:CURY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.77 ($1.30), with a volume of 257758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.30).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Currys’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About Currys (LON:CURY)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

