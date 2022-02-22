CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 446,598 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of CVS Health worth $368,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

