CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $102.13. 4,850,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

