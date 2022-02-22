CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.