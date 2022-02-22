Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

