Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.7% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.