Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

