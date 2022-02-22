Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $476,000 in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Primavera Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PV opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

