Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $649,000 in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.