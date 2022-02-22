Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $397,000 Investment in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of D and Z Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNZ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

