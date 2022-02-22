Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 364.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after buying an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

