Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSR. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 148,444 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 93.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

