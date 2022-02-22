Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Given New CHF 374 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 443 to CHF 374 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

