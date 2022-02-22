Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,782 ($51.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,447.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,824.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 73.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($53.86) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

