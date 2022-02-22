Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,782 ($51.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,447.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,824.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 73.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($53.86) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

